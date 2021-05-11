Cope man charged in theft of catalytic converters

A 39-year-old Cope man sought in connection with the theft catalytic converters is now in the custody of the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael Carl Kemmerlin, of 150 Deer Park Road, is facing 18 charges, including five counts of injury to property to obtain non-ferrous metals, four counts of transporting or possessing stolen non-ferrous metals, three counts of tools capable of committing a crime, three counts of criminal conspiracy, two counts of petit larceny and one count of breaking into a motor vehicle.
Jerry Randall Black, 50, of 204 Straight Drive, Orangeburg was taken into custody on the same charges in April.
Warrants allege that Black confessed to the crimes and accused Kemmerlin of acting with him.
Officials have been seeking Kemmerlin ever since.
Their charges come from at least three different incidents in which converters were taken from locations around the county.
Their charges stem from an April 27 traffic stop, when the S.C. Highway Patrol attempted to make a stop on a Ford Ranger for an alleged seatbelt violation. The truck turned off North Road and onto Hampton Street.
Two people fled on foot.
Law enforcement took Black into custody moments later.
Inside the Ford Ranger, investigators allegedly found multiple catalytic converters, an electric saw, blades and other tools that can be used to steal converters.
The converters can range in value from $200 to $1,000 each.
The cost to repair vehicles damaged in this manner is estimated to start around $1,000.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Rene Williams said that community members provided helpful information to law enforcement about Kemmerlin’s location.
Investigators were able to take him into custody on Tuesday. Kemmerlin’s bond hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, Williams said.
Kemmerlin pleaded guilty last year to damaging a vehicle. He was sentenced to three years in prison, suspended to probation for five years.
If Black and Kemmerlin are convicted, the charge of transporting or possessing stolen non-ferrous metals alone carries a 10-year sentence.
Inv. Andy Hayes is leading the investigation.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.