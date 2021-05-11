Cope man charged in theft of catalytic converters

A 39-year-old Cope man sought in connection with the theft catalytic converters is now in the custody of the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Carl Kemmerlin, of 150 Deer Park Road, is facing 18 charges, including five counts of injury to property to obtain non-ferrous metals, four counts of transporting or possessing stolen non-ferrous metals, three counts of tools capable of committing a crime, three counts of criminal conspiracy, two counts of petit larceny and one count of breaking into a motor vehicle.

Jerry Randall Black, 50, of 204 Straight Drive, Orangeburg was taken into custody on the same charges in April.

Warrants allege that Black confessed to the crimes and accused Kemmerlin of acting with him.

Officials have been seeking Kemmerlin ever since.

Their charges come from at least three different incidents in which converters were taken from locations around the county.

Their charges stem from an April 27 traffic stop, when the S.C. Highway Patrol attempted to make a stop on a Ford Ranger for an alleged seatbelt violation. The truck turned off North Road and onto Hampton Street.

Two people fled on foot.