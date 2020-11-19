Cope man admits touching teens, gets probation

A Cope man is serving a probation sentence after he pleaded guilty to inappropriately touching two teen girls.

William “Hoyt” Jameson, 54, of Hoyt Court, pleaded guilty last month to two counts of first-degree assault and battery.

A grand jury indicted him on his original two charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced Jameson to five years in prison, suspended to five years of probation.

He also stipulated that Jameson’s registration as a sex offender will be withheld until Jameson undergoes an evaluation.

Dickson ordered him to continue with counseling.

Dickson said Jameson’s probation term may end after three years if recommended by his probation officer.

Back on Sept. 19, 2019, the S.C. Law Enforcement Division charged Jameson with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to his arrest warrants, Jameson inappropriately touched a female, between the ages of 14 and 16, sometime between 2002 and 2003 and a different female near the same age in June 2019.