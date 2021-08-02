Cope man accused of stealing catalytic converters

If convicted of the most serious charge, Goodwin faces up to five years in prison and a fine.

In other reports:

• A black-frame, wooden floor Kaufman trailer was stolen from a worksite on Cut Off Road in Orangeburg on Saturday.

Surveillance video shows a white Dodge Ram pickup truck with a U.S. Army sticker leaving the scene with the trailer, the report said. It sped down Neeses Highway.

The truck contained a man, woman and a dog.

The value of the trailer is $2,100.

• A man claimed that a woman punched him in the right eye after he refused to give her money to buy a Black & Mild cigar just before 2 a.m. Sunday, according to an incident report.

He said it occurred in the parking area of the Hot Spot gas station, located at 12340 Old Number Six Highway, in Eutawville.

He declined medical attention.

• Someone stole a 1985 white Ford F-150 from an Old Edisto Drive location in Orangeburg sometime between July 25 and Aug. 1. The owner of the truck reported the theft on Sunday.

The value of the truck is $2,000.