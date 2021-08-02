Cope man accused of stealing catalytic converters

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A Cope man is accused of stealing catalytic converters from an auto salvage facility.
Leon Samuel Goodwin, 60, of 1593 Blewer Road, was taken into custody on Monday following a traffic stop for allegedly driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI, for a third or subsequent time.
Deputies served him with warrants for injury to real property to obtain nonferrous metals, petit larceny valued $2,000 or less and possession of implements capable of being used in a crime.
Warrants allege investigators obtained video footage of Goodwin with the catalytic converters on Feb. 15 at Sunshine Auto Salvage, located at 228 Southland Road, in Orangeburg.
The business manager called the sheriff’s office to report that a man attempted to walk out of the business with three catalytic converters without paying for them, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
An employee claimed the man had them in a wheelbarrow, inside a tote and underneath a bucket of tools and a jacket.
The employee also said the man offered to buy lunch for her.
Goodwin appeared before Orangeburg County Magistrate Rob Clariday on Monday afternoon. Clariday set Goodwin’s bond at $2,500 cash or surety.
If convicted of the most serious charge, Goodwin faces up to five years in prison and a fine.
In other reports:
• A black-frame, wooden floor Kaufman trailer was stolen from a worksite on Cut Off Road in Orangeburg on Saturday.
Surveillance video shows a white Dodge Ram pickup truck with a U.S. Army sticker leaving the scene with the trailer, the report said. It sped down Neeses Highway.
The truck contained a man, woman and a dog.
The value of the trailer is $2,100.
• A man claimed that a woman punched him in the right eye after he refused to give her money to buy a Black & Mild cigar just before 2 a.m. Sunday, according to an incident report.
He said it occurred in the parking area of the Hot Spot gas station, located at 12340 Old Number Six Highway, in Eutawville.
He declined medical attention.
• Someone stole a 1985 white Ford F-150 from an Old Edisto Drive location in Orangeburg sometime between July 25 and Aug. 1. The owner of the truck reported the theft on Sunday.
The value of the truck is $2,000.
• Someone stole a 75-inch Samsung smart television from a Boyer Road home near Holly Hill on Sunday.
The television is valued at $1,400.
