Cope father accused of smoking crack in presence of 3-year-old

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A Cope father is facing two felony charges after he allegedly admitted to smoking crack cocaine in the presence of his 3-year-old child.

Jonathan Taylor Brewington, 24, of 128 Winewood Drive, is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child and second-offense possession of crack cocaine.

A concerned citizen approached an officer on Sunday afternoon to report that she saw a man possibly consuming narcotics in a vehicle parked at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Stonewall Jackson Boulevard, according to an ODPS incident report.

The concerned citizen said a young child was in the backseat.

An officer approached Brewington and told him why he was making contact with him.

Brewington said that he didn’t know why someone would make such allegation, the report said. He said he didn’t snort anything and that he was waiting for his child’s mother to exit the business.

Brewington agreed to let an officer search the vehicle.

The officer discovered a bent soda can with a hole punched into it under the front passenger seat. The can had residue around it.