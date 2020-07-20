Cope father accused of smoking crack in presence of 3-year-old

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
A Cope father is facing two felony charges after he allegedly admitted to smoking crack cocaine in the presence of his 3-year-old child.
Jonathan Taylor Brewington, 24, of 128 Winewood Drive, is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child and second-offense possession of crack cocaine.
A concerned citizen approached an officer on Sunday afternoon to report that she saw a man possibly consuming narcotics in a vehicle parked at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Stonewall Jackson Boulevard, according to an ODPS incident report.
The concerned citizen said a young child was in the backseat.
An officer approached Brewington and told him why he was making contact with him.
Brewington said that he didn’t know why someone would make such allegation, the report said. He said he didn’t snort anything and that he was waiting for his child’s mother to exit the business.
Brewington agreed to let an officer search the vehicle.
The officer discovered a bent soda can with a hole punched into it under the front passenger seat. The can had residue around it.
The officer asked Brewington about the can and he allegedly “admitted he had smoked crack cocaine in the vehicle.”
The report also claims Brewington told the officer about additional crack cocaine he’d hidden in a cigarette pack, which was located in the front passenger side door
Officers took the child to get checked out at the Regional Medical Center.
If convicted, Brewington faces up to 10 years in prison.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.