Composite image released in connection with suspicious death in Orangeburg County

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that a forensic artist has created a composite drawing in connection with a suspicious death that has been determined to be a homicide.

“My investigators wouldn’t give up on what seemed a suspicious death earlier this week,” the sheriff said. “We now have a drawing of a suspect in the case but we need a name now. If you have any information, please get it to us.”

The sheriff said Chad Williams, a relative who resided with the victim periodically, notified Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators after discovering a victim unconscious inside the victim’s Lazy Way Road residence.

Williams was later sought for more questioning but determined to have played no role in the incident after providing more information.

The 27-year-old victim was found unconscious lying in a recliner in his home. He appeared to have some type of injury to the upper body.

If anyone has any information on the subject in the composite or on the incident itself, they are urged to contact the OCSO at 803-531-4647 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. All callers can remain anonymous.

