‘Come help me! Come help me!’: Holly Hill man dies, another injured in fire

“He was still pulling his brother down the hallway, trying to get him out,” she said.

“When I turned to get my husband, I could see the smoke. It was dense and was way over your head and I was calling for him to get out because I didn’t know about my brother-in-law, John, but he was trying to get him out,” she said.

She said as her husband got closer to the front door, he collapsed.

“My neighbor said he heard him fall,” she said.

“He tried to feel for me, but he couldn’t because I was too far down the hallway,” she said of her husband.

Emergency crews first transported her husband to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment, but he’s since been transferred to North Carolina’s Wake Forest Baptist Health’s burn center.

“I don’t know how bad he’s burned, but he has a defibrillator and I think the smoke was overtaking him,” she said.

She’s not been able to speak to him since he left the scene.

Randolph said they’ve been living at the home for nearly nine years, but it’s been a family home since 1980.