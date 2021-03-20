‘Come help me! Come help me!’: Holly Hill man dies, another injured in fire

Laura Randolph could hear the cries of her husband as her Coach Road home burned early Saturday.
“My husband was calling me and I could hear him. His voice was in distress. He said, ‘Come help me! Come help me!’” she said.
Her husband, 77-year-old Hessie “Billy” Randolph Jr., escaped with injuries. Her brother-in-law, 62-year-old John Allen Randolph Sr., died in the fire.
It was just a few minutes before 1 a.m. when Laura Randolph heard her husband call out.
She jumped out of bed and went to the next room where her brother-in-law was screaming.
That’s where she saw fire coming up over a chair. Her husband returned to that room, trying to haul water from the bathroom.
“I said, ‘That’s not going to help. You get your brother if he’s not going to walk, and pull him up,’” she said.
Randolph called 911 and stayed on the phone with an Orangeburg County dispatcher until help arrived.
In the meantime, her next-door neighbor came over and tried to help her husband get out of the house.
The smoke got too bad, so the neighbor had to go back out, Randolph said.
Randolph continued walking down a dark, smoke-filled hallway and called for her husband.
“He was still pulling his brother down the hallway, trying to get him out,” she said.
“When I turned to get my husband, I could see the smoke. It was dense and was way over your head and I was calling for him to get out because I didn’t know about my brother-in-law, John, but he was trying to get him out,” she said.
She said as her husband got closer to the front door, he collapsed.
“My neighbor said he heard him fall,” she said.
“He tried to feel for me, but he couldn’t because I was too far down the hallway,” she said of her husband.
Emergency crews first transported her husband to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment, but he’s since been transferred to North Carolina’s Wake Forest Baptist Health’s burn center.
“I don’t know how bad he’s burned, but he has a defibrillator and I think the smoke was overtaking him,” she said.
She’s not been able to speak to him since he left the scene.
Randolph said they’ve been living at the home for nearly nine years, but it’s been a family home since 1980.
Orangeburg County Fire District Coordinator Teddy Wolfe said firefighters received the call at 12:58 a.m. about a structure fire.
He said no firefighters were injured while battling the blaze at the one-story, cinder block home.
The following fire departments responded: Elloree, Eutawville, Holly Hill, Providence, Santee and Vance.
In addition, the following also responded to the scene: Orangeburg County EMS, LifeNet, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.
Wolfe said the fire began in a bedroom. Foul play isn’t suspected at this time, but the investigation continues.
