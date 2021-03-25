 Skip to main content
Columbia woman accused of forging check in Orangeburg
Columbia woman accused of forging check in Orangeburg

A Columbia woman is accused of changing the name on a $26,754.42 check.

Danielle Alicia Hayes, 30, of 2824 Berkeley Forest Drive, turned herself in to law enforcement officers on Wednesday.

She’s facing charges of forgery valued over $10,000 and bank fraud.

Warrants allege that Hayes withdrew cash from the check between July and September 2019 at an Orangeburg bank.

If convicted, Hayes faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $10,000.

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Two catalytic converters were stolen Tuesday night from vehicles parked at Gibbes Ford, located at 2840 St. Matthews Road in Orangeburg.

Someone cut and removed the converters from a 2008 white Ford F-250 and a red Ford F-150. A deputy recovered a saw blade at the scene.

The value of the stolen catalytic converters is $1,000.

Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

 

