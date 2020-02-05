A Columbia man has been charged in multiple auto break-ins in Orangeburg.
“This individual was coming down here to break into vehicles out by the interstate,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “Since he was from the Columbia area, we enlisted the help of several agencies, which we certainly appreciate.”
Jakorey Barber, 20, of 1215 South Kilbourne Road, was charged with two counts of breaking into motor vehicle, one count of tampering with a vehicle, three counts of petit larceny and one count each of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and financial identity fraud.
Investigators were notified on Nov. 6 of a sheriff’s office vehicle being broken into at a Citadel Road hotel. A small amount of cash was taken from the patrol car.
That same night, lawn equipment was stolen when a vehicle at another Citadel Road hotel was broken into.
On Nov. 8, electronic devices were taken from a vehicle awaiting repairs at Plaza Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, located about a mile from the hotels.
Sheriff’s office investigators developed information that led to Barber being identified as the suspect.
With the assistance of the Midlands Gang Task Force, Cayce and Columbia police departments, Barber was taken into custody after a vehicle chase, according to the sheriff’s office.
When that vehicle was searched, an item taken from one of the Orangeburg victims was allegedly located inside.
Bond was set on Barber at $43,261 on Wednesday.
