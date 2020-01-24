{{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that a Columbia man has been charged with sending over social media obscene material to a juvenile.

“This individual believed he was communicating with a 14-year-old female,” the sheriff said. “This individual was actually communicating with one of my deputies.”

Swansea man arrested for solicitation of minor

David Lambert, 57, has been charged with criminal solicitation of a minor and unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under the age of 18.

Bond for the Cricket Tree Lane man was set on Friday at $15,000 cash or surety.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators were assisting in an undercover chat operation with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office from August to November last year.

Man gets probation for criminal solicitation of minor
St. Matthews man accused of sending nude images to minor

However, the OCSO investigators continued the operation in Orangeburg County after Richland County had concluded theirs.

On a social media instant messenger site, Lambert sent obscene messages of having sex with the underage teen persona as well as nude photos of himself.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

Investigators were able to identify Lambert as the sender of the explicit material, in part, through the photos he sent.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments