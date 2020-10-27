 Skip to main content
Collision slows traffic on I-95 in Orangeburg County
Collision slows traffic on I-95 in Orangeburg County

Motorists heading south on Interstate 95 near mile marker 88 in Orangeburg County can expect delays due to a collision that occurred at noon Tuesday.

According to the S.C. Department of Transportation, the left southbound lane is closed there.

The collision is about one-and-a-half miles from Exit 86 southbound, which connects to Interstate 26 westbound to Columbia.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell, of the S.C. Highway Patrol said, “At least one occupant is entrapped. Motorists can expect delays. Some lanes may periodically be blocked as crews work the scene.”

Other details are not available at this time.

This is a developing story.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

