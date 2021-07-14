Collision claims life of Bowman woman

The fatal collision on Big Buck Boulevard on Monday claimed the life of a 67-year-old Bowman woman, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

Fogle said on Wednesday that Patsy Johnson of Project Road in Bowman died at the scene due to blunt force trauma sustained in the collision.

The collision also injured another passenger and the driver of the 2014 Honda Accord.

Lee Grant Moody, 42, of Eutawville and Vance, is facing charges of hit-and-run resulting in death, hit-and-run resulting in great bodily injury, failure to stop and render aid and third or subsequent driving under suspension (license not suspended for DUI).

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol alleged Moody was operating a 2021 GMC U-Haul van eastbound in the westbound lane when he struck the westbound Honda head-on.

All occupants in the Honda were wearing seat belts.

Moody fled the scene on foot.

Several hours later, law enforcement took Moody into custody and transported him to the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

If convicted, Moody faces up to 25 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

