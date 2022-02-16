Cocaine focus of trial testimony; witness says drugs kept in home where 4 killed

Witnesses discussed the use of cocaine, pills and marijuana during Wednesday’s testimony about the shooting deaths of four people near Holly Hill back on July 15, 2015.

Four Eutawville men – Robert “Pockets” Bailey, Antly Jermaine “Jackie Man” Scott, Luther Joseph Smith and Derrick Warren Coleman - are each charged with four counts murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of first-degree burglary. Bailey, Scott and Smith are on trial, while Coleman is expected to testify as a state witness.

They’re accused of shooting 8-year-old Dreamzz Nelson and killing Tamara Alexia Perry, 14; Shamekia Tyjuana Sanders, 17; Krystal Hutto, 28; and Jerome Butler, 50.

Nelson’s aunt, Veronica “Red” Bryant, testified that she used to purchase marijuana from Bailey.

Bryant alleged that Bailey came to her house the morning of the shootings. She asked him for some marijuana to calm her nerves.

She testified that Bailey asked her later in the day about Nelson’s condition.

“At that time they were only giving him 36 hours to live,” Bryant said. She told the news to Bailey.

Bryant testified that Bailey texted her “every day, sometimes three times a day” asking if Nelson remembered anything about the shooting.

She said Bailey quit asking her about Nelson’s memory, “Pretty much when I told him he couldn’t remember anything.”

Bailey’s attorney, 1st Circuit Public Defender Mark Leiendecker, asked Bryant about a written statement she provided on Aug. 22, 2016 to sheriff’s office investigators.

Her statement alleged Bailey only asked about Nelson’s ability to remember the shooting “three times in the year.”

Her statement also claimed Bailey quit asking her about Nelson’s memory when Nelson came home from rehabilitation.

“But he was still asking about Dreamzz,” Bryant said.

Bryant also testified that she asked Bailey if he had anything to do with the shootings. He denied any involvement.

Last week, Nelson alleged Bailey held an old-timey revolver to his head before “everything went black” the night of the shootings.

Also during the trial on Wednesday:

• Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Administrative Director of the Community Service Unit Ashley Frazier testified Smith made statements to her about the case as she transported him to and from the Lexington County Detention Center last week. Smith is housed there.

First Circuit Assistant Solicitor Chelsea Glover asked Frazier what Smith allegedly said.

“He stated he just wanted the drugs,’” Frazier said. She told Smith not to discuss anything about the case with her.

“He continued to speak, saying the drugs made him do bad things,” she testified.

She also claimed Smith said, “I did not kill those kids, if I did, I would’ve offed myself a long time ago.”

None of Smith’s alleged statements were recorded and there weren’t any other witnesses.

One of Smith’s attorneys, Aimee Zmroczek, asked Frazier if she knew that Smith had an individualized education program when he was a child and that he is bipolar, has anxiety and is treated for hypertension.

“No ma’am,” Frazier said.

• Samantha Rene Buxton, who’s currently jailed in Texas, was transported to the Orangeburg County Courthouse for the trial. She used to live in Eutawville and once dated Smith’s brother.

She testified that she was trying to get high on the night of the murders.

She originally told investigators that she saw Scott, Coleman and Smith get into Coleman’s truck that night. She told them they were gone for a little while.

Zmroczek questioned Buxton about her ability to remember details and only telling investigators what they wanted to hear.

“The truth is, you don’t remember at all, do you?” Zmroczek asked.

“Yes ma’am,” Buxton said.

• Anna Weatherford testified that she knew Wright, Bailey and each of the victims. She’s formerly of Holly Hill and now lives in Myrtle Beach where she’s drug-free and a youth pastor.

Weatherford testified she met Christopher Dean Wright, the father of the children who were shot, through a mutual friend.

She was addicted to pills when she met him. He didn’t have any pills to offer her at the time, she said, but he offered her cocaine.

She soon became addicted to cocaine and met Wright at Hutto’s house to get high with him.

She paid him, “Sometimes through money, sometimes giving him rides and sometimes by selling my body,” she said.

Wright was engaged to Hutto, and lived at her Old State Road home. The shootings took place at Hutto’s home.

Weatherford said she and Hutto became friends, but Hutto didn’t know about her sexual payments to Wright.

Weatherford testified Wright “always left dope in the house.”

She said Wright left drugs in the house with Hutto, who was also an addict, “For her to distribute for him while he wasn’t there.”

She also admitted that she and Hutto sometimes stole drugs from Wright.

She recalled several of the places where Wright kept drugs in the home.

• Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Inv. Donald Boyne testified that he assisted a Eutawville police officer on May 27, 2016 with an arrest on Gaillard Street.

Boyne said he saw the officer struggling to arrest a female in the yard. Smith was also on the scene.

Boyne alleged that when he got to the residence, Smith approached him saying that deputies are “scared of those people who killed those people in Holly Hill.”

Boyne said Smith was drinking alcohol, but wasn’t drunk.

Boyne called his supervisor, Lt. Marty Journey, saying, “You’re not going to believe what this guy just said to me.”

Boyne asked Smith to voluntarily speak with investigators. Just over an hour later, Smith’s mother drove him to the sheriff’s office.

During the talk with investigators, all Smith said was, “You just don’t know. You just don’t know,” according to Journey.

Journey testified, “In my heart, I felt like he needed to get something off his chest.”

Boyne also testified he was present when S.C. Department of Natural Resources divers attempted to locate a firearm, linked to the murders, in Lake Marion on Oct. 28, 2016 at Indian Bluff Landing, just outside of Eutawville.

Divers spent two days acting on the tip that a murder weapon was there, but never found it.

The trial will continue on Thursday at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

