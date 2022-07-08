Club Rolex remains closed; limits placed on guests to property

Two Calhoun County brothers won’t be allowed to reopen a club on their property for now, but they can have groups of up to 20 gather on the premises, a judge decided Thursday.

The owners of Club Rolex appeared in Calhoun County magistrate’s court for a second time since the sheriff’s office temporarily shuttered the establishment last month.

Thursday’s hearing was held to determine what owners Melvin and George Gates are allowed to do at the property during the temporary, court-ordered closure.

Calhoun County Magistrate Jeffrey Bloom said the brothers are allowed to have up to 20 guests on the premises, but not in the building where Club Rolex operated.

Bloom warned the brothers that just because they have access to the property, the building that housed Club Rolex is off limits.

Sheriff Thomas Summers said deputies boarded the club up, but the board on the entrance is situated so that the property owners may enter if needed.

Calhoun County Council approved an emergency ordinance last month allowing the sheriff to close the club after four people had been shot at or near the establishment in recent months. No one has died as a result.

Summers described the club as a “public nuisance.”

George Gates previously told county council that the closure of his club is discriminatory. He’s also said that incidents blamed on his establishment actually occurred elsewhere.

Gates previously told WACH.com that Club Rolex is not a club, but a private party.

He also said he spent money to increase security, including checking vehicles and making sure visitors are at least 21.

During Thursday’s hearing, George Gates said he sometimes likes to cook for “a few family and friends.”

Bloom accused him of being untruthful, while under oath, at the last hearing on the matter.

Bloom told Gates that if he, his brother or nephews “attempt to reopen to the general public, to start selling liquor again, an unlicensed business and serving minors, then there’s going to be a problem.”

“I’m trying to communicate it clearly because last time, Mr. George Gates, you testified under oath this was just for a few of your friends to come over, so I don’t want you thinking here today that you want to have a few friends and family over for a cookout and suddenly you’re back open for business,” Bloom said.

“Quite frankly, sir, I’ll remind you that I found your testimony not credible at all. Your brother’s was, Melvin,” Bloom said.

“You’re lucky I didn’t instruct the sheriff’s office to investigate you for perjury because I found your testimony, Mr. George Gates, was frankly, unbelievable and laughable for you to sit here and tell me you were just having a few friends over,” Bloom said.

Bloom alleged that in George Gates’ prior testimony he first included descriptions of “friends” but he later used the word “patrons” to describe the same crowd instead.

Bloom urged the brothers to seek representation of an attorney in the matter.

He said the property remains in jeopardy for allegedly operating an establishment without a liquor license, not collecting taxes on food and beverages sold and operating without a license from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. The owners have not been charged with a crime in connection with the club.

A final hearing about the property may take place next month, Bloom said.