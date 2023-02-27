A handful of Orangeburg residents may soon get a chance to serve on a not-yet-formed Public Safety Citizens Advisory Panel.

Orangeburg City Council last week unanimously passed second reading of an ordinance establishing the Citizens Advisory Panel. Three readings are required.

“In light of the number of incidents that have happened in recent years involving excessive use of police force and police brutality and the estranged relationships that exist around the country now, our agency is certainly not exempt from this type of thing,” Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Director Charles Austin Sr. said.

“We believe it would be beneficial if we were to have a Citizens Advisory Panel for the Department of Public Safety to assist us with a review of our policies and procedures and get a more in-depth understanding of how the agency operates and if we were to have incidents that involve excessive use of force or police brutality, we’d have that independent panel that can also assist us with examining the circumstances so we can make informed decisions in terms of how to handle these situations,” Austin said.

“The panel will be intimately involved in helping us keep a pulse on the community,” Austin said.

Each council district will be represented on the panel. Voting members on the panel must be full-time residents of the city of Orangeburg.

The panel will consist of seven voting members and three non-voting members.

Austin told council he would like for potential panelists to go through an application process and background check before being approved to serve on the panel.

The three non-voting members will consist of:

• A high school student, at least 16 years old.

• A sworn police officer of ODPS, with five continuous years of experience, below the grade of lieutenant.

• A certified firefighter of ODPS, with five continuous years of experience, below the grade of lieutenant.

Voting members must be of good character, age 21 or older and serve four-year terms.

The panel must hold no fewer than six meetings annually, with no two meetings held more than 75 days apart from each other.

The panel’s meetings will be subject to the S.C. Freedom of Information Act.

In addition, Citizens Advisory Panel members must undergo training that will take place for two hours weekly, for up to 10 weeks, Austin said.

“We are in the process of developing a citizen public safety academy,” Austin said.

“It doesn’t require any one to be subjected to defensive driving, no one has to be tazed, no one will be subjected to anything that would be physically injurious to them, but I believe very strongly that it is vitally important that before people can review an incident report. If I give an incident report to the average layperson and it’s where excessive use of force/police brutality and they have no familiarity with our policies and procedures, they have no familiarity with state laws, federal laws, that would be catastrophic,” Austin said

Austin said those who serve on the panel will be trained to understand matters on the firefighting side of ODPS too.

Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler agreed.

“You want them to have a working knowledge of what they’re reviewing,” he said.

Butler said individuals who have a “level of intelligence should be able to grasp what to do, but if you’re not willing to be trained or get some instructions, then maybe that’s not for you.”

City council is expected to pass the third and final reading of the ordinance within the next couple of months.