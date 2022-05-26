UPDATED: Chrysler sought following 6-year-old’s shooting death in Woodford; person of interest in custody

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a silver Chrysler 200 sedan following the shooting death of 6-year-old Winston O’Conner Hunter in Woodford on May 13.

The Chrysler sedan was likely made between 2011 and 2014, according to sheriff’s office Maj. Rene Williams. It’s the same car investigators began seeking within two days of Hunter’s death.

Hunter was sitting on the couch of his McClain Street home when someone in a car shot at the home. One of the bullets struck and killed the child. No one else in the home was physically injured.

Cameras in the Woodford area captured video of a car entering Highway 321 within minutes of the shooting.

Video then recorded the car leaving the area after the shooting, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

Williams said concerned citizens have helped investigators develop a make, model and year range for the car of interest.

A week ago, the sheriff’s office announced it was seeking 29-year-old Joshua Devon Pettus as a person of interest in the case. The sheriff’s office has not named him as a suspect.

Williams said Pettus surrendered to authorities in Aiken County after learning he was a person of interest.

Pettus is facing unrelated charges in Aiken County, Williams said.

On Thursday, deputies booked Pettus into the Orangeburg County Detention Center on two 2020 charges of forgery valued at $10,000 or less.

Williams said Pettus is being questioned about the drive-by shooting that resulted in the 6-year-old’s death.

The sheriff’s office has been receiving more tips since a $2,000 reward was offered for any information leading to the arrest of a suspect, Williams said.

To report tips, call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

