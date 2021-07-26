Chips, jerky, cookies stolen from Orangeburg storage unit

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone searching for a late-night snack broke into an Orangeburg storage unit.

An employee of a potato chip vending company discovered at 8 a.m. Saturday that someone broke into a Drexel Street storage unit and stole Frito-Lay chips, Matador beef jerky and Grandma’s Cookies, according to an incident report.

In addition, someone opened the back door of one of the delivery trucks and stole a hand dolly.

The value of stolen snacks is $600 and the hand dolly is valued at $100.

In other reports:

• Someone stole a 2003 burgundy Crown Victoria by cutting a hole in the fence at Get Your Roll On Auto Sales, located at 1210 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg, on Saturday morning.

The vehicle has black racing stripes down the middle of the hood and black rims.

The value of the Crown Victoria is $3,000.

• Someone stole a disabled 2008 burgundy Chevrolet Suburban from the intersection of Bamberg Road and Carver School Road in Cope sometime during the night on Thursday.