Chips, jerky, cookies stolen from Orangeburg storage unit

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Someone searching for a late-night snack broke into an Orangeburg storage unit.
An employee of a potato chip vending company discovered at 8 a.m. Saturday that someone broke into a Drexel Street storage unit and stole Frito-Lay chips, Matador beef jerky and Grandma’s Cookies, according to an incident report.
In addition, someone opened the back door of one of the delivery trucks and stole a hand dolly.
The value of stolen snacks is $600 and the hand dolly is valued at $100.
In other reports:
• Someone stole a 2003 burgundy Crown Victoria by cutting a hole in the fence at Get Your Roll On Auto Sales, located at 1210 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg, on Saturday morning.
The vehicle has black racing stripes down the middle of the hood and black rims.
The value of the Crown Victoria is $3,000.
• Someone stole a disabled 2008 burgundy Chevrolet Suburban from the intersection of Bamberg Road and Carver School Road in Cope sometime during the night on Thursday.
The theft was discovered Friday morning when the owner went to check on the vehicle.
The Suburban is valued at $8,000.
• Someone stole an orange motor crane from a July Drive property in Orangeburg on Friday.
It is valued at $800.
• The following items were stolen from a Lanier Road home near Holly Hill on Friday: a 60-inch JVC television, an Apple iPad Pro tablet, an iPad stylus, a craft machine, a tool bag and tools, a surge protector, a dog bed, a wireless robot vacuum and a duffle bag containing clothing.
The value of the stolen items is $3,380.
• Someone stole an unsecured 2006 white and gray Chevrolet 1500 van parked at the entrance of Carver-Edisto Middle School, located at 2018 Carver School Road, Cope, on Saturday.
Video surveillance from the school shows a man getting into the van and driving away. The man was wearing dark clothes.
On Sunday, the Bamberg Police Department located the unoccupied van at Presbyterian Street and Elm Street.
The value of the van is $5,000.
