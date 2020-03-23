Child, 7, shot in Bamberg; injuries superficial, police chief says

A Bamberg child was shot and injured late Sunday night, Bamberg Police Chief James Smoak said.

The 7-year-old is receiving treatment for what Smoak described as “superficial injuries.”

EMS transported the child to the hospital for treatment.

The shooting incident occurred at 11:35 p.m. at the Villa Apartments on Hawk Court.

Law enforcement didn’t release additional details about the shooting on Monday afternoon.

S.C. Law Enforcement Division public information officer Tommy Crosby said, “Agents from SLED’s Crime Scene Unit and regional office responded to assist local authorities in the investigation.”

If anyone has information about the incident, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545.

