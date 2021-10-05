Child, 8, among victims in Orangeburg County crashes

An 8-year-old child was among the people who died in collisions on Sunday, according to the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.

The first collision occurred at 8:39 a.m. when a 2017 Hyundai sedan ran off Lauderdale Road and hit a tree, S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.

The driver, 72-year-old Morris Middleton, died due to a medical episode he experienced while driving, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle. Middleton lived on Lauderdale Road in Eutawville.

Two people then died in a collision that occurred at 12:36 p.m. on Interstate 26 west.

The victims were Eric Goolsby, 33, of Lower Cherokee Road, Neeses, and 8-year-old Carson Dubosky-Wisher, of Willnet Drive, Orangeburg, Fogle said Tuesday.

Goolsby died at the scene and Dubosky-Wisher succumbed to injuries at the Regional Medical Center.

Goolsby and Dubosky-Wisher were passengers in a Honda Accord that struck the back of a 2016 GMC Yukon, according to SCHP Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the driver of the Accord to RMC. The driver’s condition isn’t known.