Child, 6, killed in drive-by shooting; Orangeburg County sheriff asks public for help in probe

A 6-year-old child was killed in a drive-by shooting in North, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

Ravenell says deputies have worked non-stop investigating the fatal shooting.

“I can think of no more clear example of a cowardly act than what has happened here,” he said. “If you may have or know someone who may have any tidbit of information connected with this, I urge you to call us.”

Ravenell said that around 11:35 p.m. Friday, a vehicle drove past a McClain Street residence in North where occupants of that vehicle opened fire.

The sheriff said a 6-year-old child was struck and died as a result of the injuries.

The name of the child has not yet been released by the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.

If anyone has any information, they are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Tips to Crimestoppers can also be made through a smartphone or other mobile device by using the P3 Tips app.

All callers can remain anonymous.

