The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety will begin an intense traffic patrol at major intersections throughout the city, according to a press release.

Distracted drivers are one of the major causes for violations within the city limits, Chief Charles Austin Sr. said.

“I am concerned about the volume of traffic violations within the city limits, especially those that result in traffic accidents,” Austin said.

As part of its “Red Means Stop” campaign, ODPS will have high-visibility enforcement at six main intersections, which will be randomly monitored:

• Columbia Road and Chestnut Street

• St. Matthews Road and Chestnut Street

• Columbia Road and Boulevard Street

• Magnolia Drive and U.S. Highway 301

• John C. Calhoun Drive and Broughton Street

The cost of running a red light or stop sign is $155.

“If it is red, stop,” Austin said.

When drivers approach yellow lights, they should slow down rather than speeding up and when approaching a red light or stop sign, drivers must come to a complete stop.

In 2022, there were 522 traffic collisions in the City of Orangeburg.

Of those, 299 or nearly 15 percent were caused by someone disregarding a traffic signal.

Furthermore, 50 percent of the collisions that occurred on the roadway required medical treatment and 72 percent of these collisions reported minor injuries to one or more parties, according to ODPS Col. Ed Conner.

“We can’t overexpress the seriousness of this campaign,” Conner said. “We are having serious collisions in the Orangeburg area as a result of people running and disregarding traffic control devices.”