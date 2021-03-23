Chase through Orangeburg ends with damaged Jeep; mulch, plants recovered

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
A late-night patrol of a shopping center led to a chase, a wrecked vehicle and the discovery of five bags of mulch on Monday, according to an ODPS incident report.
An officer noticed a Jeep Liberty parked in front of Maxway, located at 389 Stonewall Jackson Boulevard, just before 11 p.m. He thought it was suspicious because the business closed at 8 p.m.
The officer activated the blue lights on his patrol vehicle. The Jeep then accelerated out of the parking lot, turned left on Stonewall Jackson Boulevard and headed toward Glover Street.
Multiple officers and an Orangeburg County deputy pursued the Jeep over multiple streets.
The Jeep eventually ended up on Maxwell Street, made a left on Finley Street and into a residential backyard.
The Jeep drove through multiple backyards until it reached a fence, the report states.
The Jeep turned right at the fence and went down a small path.
“While trying to get through the path, the vehicle got wedged between a fence post and a tree,” the report states.
All officers and the deputy converged on the location and demanded the driver to stop and exit the vehicle.
An officer alleges that the driver placed the Jeep in reverse and rammed the fence post and tree approximately eight times as the driver forced the Jeep through the path, sustaining front end damage.
The Jeep continued through the next property and officers lost sight of it, but they soon located it behind a vacant Par Court residence with the engine running and unoccupied.
In the backseat were five bags of Cowart premium black mulch valued at $3.99 per bag. Three potted plants were in the rear of the Jeep.
An officer determined that the mulch matched the bags of mulch that were on wooden pallets at the Maxway store.
The incident remains under investigation.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
An Elloree resident is accused of bypassing a water meter, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The Elloree Water System shut the meter off at the resident’s Cleveland Street home in 2019, the report said. An anonymous tip recently led a water system employee to visit the home.
A woman told deputies that she’d been living at the home for three years and could no longer afford to pay water bills, the report said.
She allegedly told deputies that she was responsible for installing a pipe that bypassed the meter.
If the woman is found guilty of first-offense bypassing a meter, she faces up to 30 days in jail or a maximum fine of $500.
