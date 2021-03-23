Chase through Orangeburg ends with damaged Jeep; mulch, plants recovered

An officer alleges that the driver placed the Jeep in reverse and rammed the fence post and tree approximately eight times as the driver forced the Jeep through the path, sustaining front end damage.

The Jeep continued through the next property and officers lost sight of it, but they soon located it behind a vacant Par Court residence with the engine running and unoccupied.

In the backseat were five bags of Cowart premium black mulch valued at $3.99 per bag. Three potted plants were in the rear of the Jeep.

An officer determined that the mulch matched the bags of mulch that were on wooden pallets at the Maxway store.

The incident remains under investigation.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An Elloree resident is accused of bypassing a water meter, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The Elloree Water System shut the meter off at the resident’s Cleveland Street home in 2019, the report said. An anonymous tip recently led a water system employee to visit the home.

A woman told deputies that she’d been living at the home for three years and could no longer afford to pay water bills, the report said.