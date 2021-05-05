Chase through Orangeburg ends in drug charges

Warrants claim that Edmonds had 1.9 grams of cocaine base and one ounce or less of a leafy substance believed to be marijuana in baggies on the driver’s side floor board. He’s also accused of tossing a digital scale from the vehicle

If Edmonds is convicted of first-offense distribution of cocaine base, he faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of $25,000.

In other reports:

• Someone stole a 2000 red Pontiac Grand AM GT from an Anderson Street yard in Orangeburg early Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement found the vehicle had been abandoned after being involved in a collision on Interstate 26 eastbound near Ridgeville that morning.

The vehicle was valued at $1,000.

• Someone stole a white Mack semi-truck and lowboy-style trailer from the Exit 145 ramp on Interstate 26 eastbound.

The truck’s GPS system indicates someone took it from the location on May 1 at 12:11 p.m.

Since then, law enforcement has located the truck, but not the trailer.

The value of the truck and trailer is $140,000.

