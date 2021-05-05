Chase through Orangeburg ends in drug charges

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A Tuesday afternoon chase that reached speeds of 100 mph ended with two drug charges and a traffic citation for a 43-year-old Orangeburg man, according to a sheriff’s office incident report and warrants.
Jimmie Edmonds of 1581 Belleville Road is charged with first-offense distribution of cocaine base, possession of one ounce or less of marijuana and failure to stop for blue lights.
The incident began at around 3:15 p.m. when dispatchers told deputies about a stolen vehicle sought by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.
Calhoun deputies pursued a champagne-colored Chevrolet Impala to Orangeburg County on Columbia Road near Creekmore Road, but cancelled the chase.
Moments later, an Orangeburg County deputy spotted a similar vehicle approaching Ridgewood Drive at a high rate of speed, the report said.
The deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop when the vehicle pulled into a Burger King parking lot.
From that point, the vehicle allegedly led deputies on a chase that went down Chestnut Street, North Road, made a right on Redmond Mill Road and came to a stop on Catalina Boulevard.
When a deputy checked the license plate of the vehicle, it was determined it wasn’t the vehicle that was reported stolen.
Warrants claim that Edmonds had 1.9 grams of cocaine base and one ounce or less of a leafy substance believed to be marijuana in baggies on the driver’s side floor board. He’s also accused of tossing a digital scale from the vehicle
If Edmonds is convicted of first-offense distribution of cocaine base, he faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of $25,000.
In other reports:
• Someone stole a 2000 red Pontiac Grand AM GT from an Anderson Street yard in Orangeburg early Tuesday morning.
Law enforcement found the vehicle had been abandoned after being involved in a collision on Interstate 26 eastbound near Ridgeville that morning.
The vehicle was valued at $1,000.
• Someone stole a white Mack semi-truck and lowboy-style trailer from the Exit 145 ramp on Interstate 26 eastbound.
The truck’s GPS system indicates someone took it from the location on May 1 at 12:11 p.m.
Since then, law enforcement has located the truck, but not the trailer.
The value of the truck and trailer is $140,000.
Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.