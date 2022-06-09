Charleston deputy charged in fatal crash; Claflin alumna family died day after graduation

A Charleston County deputy is facing three counts of reckless homicide in the May 8 crash that killed a graduate of Claflin University and a graduate of South Carolina State University.

Stephanie Renee Dantzler, 53, and her two daughters – Miranda Renasia Dantzler-Williams, 22, and Shanie Renee Dantzler-Williams, 28 – died in the crash.

Charleston County Deputy Emily Pelletier was heading to check on a stopped car and didn't have her emergency lights or siren on as she turned on to U.S. Highway 17, Charleston County Sheriff Kristen Graziano claims.

Investigators allege the police cruiser was going 73 mph when Pelletier ran a stop sign and struck the 2012 Toyota sedan driven by Dantzler, killing her and her two daughters.

Just the day before, Miranda Dantzler-Williams graduated from Claflin with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Her mother and sister attended the graduation ceremony.

“Claflin mourns the loss of Miranda, her mother and sister. Miranda was a recent graduate with a bright and promising future,” Claflin President Dwuan J. Warmack said in a university press release in the days following the crash.

“The Claflin family offers its sincere condolences and we will keep the family in our thoughts and prayers,” he said.

Shanice Dantzler-Williams was a graduate of S.C. State, where she’d earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting, according to her obituary.

Pelletier is charged with three counts of reckless homicide, felonies that carry up to 10 years in prison on each count if convicted. Troopers did not say if she had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

The sheriff has reached out to the family of the women killed, giving them information about the investigation and promising to continue to support them.

Pelletier was also hurt in the crash, but recovered. She has been on leave since the wreck and Graziano said she wanted to review the entire Highway Patrol report before deciding what to do about her employment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

