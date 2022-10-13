Charges upgraded for drug trafficking suspect

A week after a suspect was freed on a $7,500 bond on drug charges, he’s back in jail. This time, a judge didn’t set bond.

Samuel Josiah Braxton, 25, of 885 Crestline Drive, Orangeburg, had been charged with trafficking marijuana and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

On Wednesday, an Orangeburg County grand jury indicted Braxton on his original charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The grand jury also indicted him on an upgraded charge of third-offense trafficking marijuana weighing more than 10 pounds but less than 100 pounds and new charges of criminal conspiracy and possession of a stolen weapon.

Braxton appeared before Circuit Judge Maite Murphy during a virtual bond hearing on Thursday morning.

During Braxton’s bond hearing, 1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe said his office brought the upgraded and new charges after reviewing evidence in the case.

Pascoe said additional charges are likely as agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigate the 30 firearms law enforcement officers claimed they seized from Braxton’s home, which he shares with a relative.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency started watching Braxton’s Crestline Drive home in July after the U.S. Postal Service tipped off the agency and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office about suspicious packages delivered to the home, Pascoe said.

Federal agents obtained warrants to search the home last Wednesday, which were carried out by the sheriff’s office’s SWAT team.

Pascoe claims law enforcement agents found at least three firearm silencers during the search.

He alleges that neither Braxton nor the relative who lives there passed ATF background checks to lawfully purchase the silencers.

Pascoe asked the court to deny setting Braxton’s bond based on his prior convictions and his alleged behavior when the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety assisted the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services in taking him into custody on Nov. 19, 2019.

Pascoe claims Braxton spit on one of the PPP agents and threatened to spit on other officers.

He claims Braxton also had a pistol in his waistband.

Pascoe alleges that as officers handcuffed Braxton, he yelled to his relative to shoot officers in the head.

“I’ve grown up a lot” since the 2019 incident, Braxton told the court.

“I was not happy that morning,” he said. “I was just very upset.”

Braxton said he has a private attorney and that he’s not a flight risk.

If convicted, Braxton faces 25 to 40 years in prison, Pascoe said.