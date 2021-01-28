 Skip to main content
Charges dismissed against man
Charges dismissed against man

Charges have been dismissed against a Bowman man accused of harassing his estranged wife.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office charged David Anthony Davis, 56, with one count each of second-degree harassment and stalking and four counts of violating orders of protection.

During his preliminary hearing held on Dec. 15, 2020, a magistrate dismissed Davis’ charges due to lack of probable cause, according to court records obtained from the Orangeburg County Magistrate’s Office.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

 

