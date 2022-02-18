Cellmate: Suspect discussed robbery; man claims Smith didn’t talk about killing people

A former cellmate of murder suspect Luther Joseph Smith claims that Smith discussed robbing a Holly Hill home, but didn’t talk about shooting anyone.

Smith, Robert “Pockets” Bailey and Antly Jermaine “Jackie Man” Scott are on trial for four counts of murder and one count each of first-degree burglary, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Derrick Warren Coleman is facing the same charges, but is not being tried with his co-defendants. He testified Thursday.

The men are accused of shooting 8-year-old Dreamzz Nelson and killing Tamara Alexia Perry, 14; Shamekia Tyjuana Sanders, 17; Krystal Hutto, 28; and Jerome Butler, 50 at Hutto’s home on July 15, 2015.

Derrick Stone, one of Smith’s former cellmates, testified Friday about his discussions with Smith while they were being held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center in 2019.

Stone spoke with the First Circuit Solicitor’s Office about the discussions on Dec. 7, 2021. When the solicitor’s office asked Stone a few weeks ago if he’d testify, he told them, “F - - - it, youngins were killed. I’ll do it.”

Under direct questioning by 1st Circuit Assistant Solicitor David Osborne, Stone testified that Smith discussed the case with him “every day” when they were cellmates.

Smith allegedly said that he went to Hutto’s home on July 15, 2015 to rob someone. He never admitted shooting anyone, Stone said.

“Did Luther say there was a man outside of the house?” Osborne asked him.

“Yes,” Stone said.

“Did Luther say there was a man outside of the house?” Osborne asked.

“Yes,” Stone said.

“Did Luther say there was a man outside of the house by a car?” Osborne asked.

“Yes,” Stone said.

“Did Luther anticipate men being there?” Osborne asked.

“No,” Stone said.

“Did Luther say he saw a white girl come outside and she was using a phone?” Osborne asked.

“Yes,” Stone said.

“Did he Luther think she was calling 911?” Osborne asked.

“Yes,” Stone said.

“Did Luther say the house was searched, ransacked?” Osborne asked.

“Yes,” Stone said.

“Did Luther say the attic was searched?” Osborne asked.

“Yes,” Stone said.

“And damage to the ceiling?” Osborne asked.

“Yes,” Stone said.

“Did Luther say he was trying to establish an alibi?” Osborne asked.

“Yes,” Stone said.

Aimee Zmroczek, one of Smith’s attorneys, asked Stone during cross-examination if he’d asked Smith to help him set up a “house to help him move some drugs” when he got out of jail.

“No,” Stone answered.

First Circuit Solicitor’s Office Investigator Ray Haupt testified about the cellphone records collected in the case, including those of Christopher Dean Wright. Wright is the father of the children who were shot.

Haupt noted that a call was made from Perry’s phone to Wright’s phone at 1:22 a.m. the morning of the shootings, but the call went to Wright’s voicemail.

A call was also made from Hutto’s phone to Wright’s phone at around the same time, but it went unanswered too, Haupt testified.

Zmroczek, during cross-examination, noted that Smith’s shoes had been in the evidence room at the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office from 2016 until October 2021, when the solicitor’s office decided to have the shoes compared to footwear impressions collected at the scene.

Haupt agreed, noting it was shortly after he began working for the solicitor’s office.

S.C. Law Enforcement Division Agent Michele Eichenmiller, a firearms expert, testified that at least two different guns were used in the shooting.

Eichenmiller also testified that sometimes when bullets go through bodies, they split into pieces.

The bullet jackets and fragments recovered during Butler’s autopsy had “no marks of value for identification,” Eichenmiller said.

She said the bullets recovered during the autopsies of the other three victims were “most consistent to a .22-caliber.”

The bullet that struck Nelson was also most consistent to a .22-caliber, but she couldn’t say for certain, Eichenmiller said.

Other bullets recovered from the scene matched a .40-caliber and a .380-caliber.

Forensic DNA expert Paul Meeh, who was working for SLED at the time of the shooting, testified that he and others at the agency were “working 24-hour days to get this done.”

He noted that if it wasn’t the largest DNA case in SLED’s history, it was in the Top 5.

Numerous samples provided to SLED didn’t show any DNA profiles.

Other samples showed, “partial DNA and it was insufficient for interpretation,” he said.

He explained that a person may have someone else’s DNA under their fingernails if the person attempted to fight off an attacker. Fingernail clippings from Hutto and Butler didn’t show anyone else’s DNA.

Dr. Janice Ross, the pathologist who completed each of the autopsies, testified that each of the slain victims died due to “lacerations of the brain from a gunshot wound to the head.”

The toxicology report for Hutto showed no alcohol, but the presence of multiple drugs such as a non-lethal amount of methadone, oxycodone, cocaine and alprazolam.

Butler’s toxicology report showed he had a blood alcohol concentration of .18, which is over twice the legal limit for driving. Butler’s blood also showed the presence of cocaine and cocaine metabolites.

Ross testified Butler had three bullet wounds: one to the left side of his head, another lodged in his left lung and a third went through his right arm and lodged under the skin of his back.

Ross said Hutto was shot in the “middle of her forehead,” with the bullet lodging in the back left of the brain.

Perry had a gunshot wound to the left cheek, with the bullet stopping in her skull.

And Sanders had a gunshot wound to the back of the head on the left in a rightward direction. She also had a wound on her right index finger that was “consistent with a gunshot wound,” Ross said.

The trial will resume at the Orangeburg County Courthouse on Tuesday morning. Osborne said on Friday that the state intends to rest its case on Tuesday.

