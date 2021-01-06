Cause of Norway house fire not determined ; investigation continues into body in freezer

“Undetermined”: That’s the official cause and origin of the fire that destroyed the Norway house where a body was found in a deep freezer on Sunday.

“The case will be left open should any new evidence come forward,” Orangeburg County Fire District Coordinator Teddy Wolfe said.

A group of eight people, ages 18 to 21, were out riding four-wheelers Sunday when they decided to visit the vacant house on Woodview Drive.

They’d always heard the 100-year-old house was haunted, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

One of them peeked inside a deep freezer on the back porch and found a decomposed body.

By Tuesday morning, the house had burned to the ground.

Wolfe said the fire started at the house sometime after dark on Monday.

The body has not yet been identified and the incident is still being investigated.

No one has lived in the home for nine or ten years, according to the owner. Deputies have received two calls about incidents in the home since 2009.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Sept. 18, 2009, a resident reported that someone stole the air conditioner.