Cause of Norway house fire not determined ; investigation continues into body in freezer

“Undetermined”: That’s the official cause and origin of the fire that destroyed the Norway house where a body was found in a deep freezer on Sunday.
“The case will be left open should any new evidence come forward,” Orangeburg County Fire District Coordinator Teddy Wolfe said.
A group of eight people, ages 18 to 21, were out riding four-wheelers Sunday when they decided to visit the vacant house on Woodview Drive.
They’d always heard the 100-year-old house was haunted, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
One of them peeked inside a deep freezer on the back porch and found a decomposed body.
By Tuesday morning, the house had burned to the ground.
Wolfe said the fire started at the house sometime after dark on Monday.
The body has not yet been identified and the incident is still being investigated.
No one has lived in the home for nine or ten years, according to the owner. Deputies have received two calls about incidents in the home since 2009.
On Sept. 18, 2009, a resident reported that someone stole the air conditioner.
Deputies charged two Orangeburg men in the incident and a circuit judge ordered them to pay restitution.
A decade later, on Sept. 10, 2019, the former resident reported that someone posted photos of the inside of the house on Facebook.
He went to the house and discovered that someone had entered and some recreational equipment, household goods and a firearm accessory were missing.
He also saw that someone had thrown items on the floor.
He reported that someone had entered the sheds by the house too. The estimated value of the stolen items was $3,575.
Online court records don’t show if anyone was arrested in the case.
Investigators are hopeful someone will help identify the person in the freezer and provide information about how the house caught fire.
Anyone with information concerning the case or the identity of the person in the freezer is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
