Catalytic converters stolen in Orangeburg

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

The owner of Keitt’s Paint and Body, on Bleakley Street in Orangeburg, reported Wednesday that someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2000 Lexus parked at his business.

The value of the catalytic converter is $200

The next day, a Willing Lakes Court man reported that someone stole the catalytic converter from his 1999 Honda Accord overnight.

The value of the catalytic converter and estimated damage is $1,000.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Someone stole a briefcase and safe from a Green Street home in Orangeburg on Thursday.

The safe contained $5,000 in cash.

