Catalytic converters stolen in Orangeburg

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
The owner of Keitt’s Paint and Body, on Bleakley Street in Orangeburg, reported Wednesday that someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2000 Lexus parked at his business.
The value of the catalytic converter is $200
The next day, a Willing Lakes Court man reported that someone stole the catalytic converter from his 1999 Honda Accord overnight.
The value of the catalytic converter and estimated damage is $1,000.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
Someone stole a briefcase and safe from a Green Street home in Orangeburg on Thursday.
The safe contained $5,000 in cash.
