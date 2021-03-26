 Skip to main content
Catalytic converters stolen in Orangeburg
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

The owner of Keitt’s Paint and Body, on Bleakley Street in Orangeburg, reported Wednesday that someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2000 Lexus parked at his business.

The value of the catalytic converter is $200

The next day, a Willing Lakes Court man reported that someone stole the catalytic converter from his 1999 Honda Accord overnight.

The value of the catalytic converter and estimated damage is $1,000.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Someone stole a briefcase and safe from a Green Street home in Orangeburg on Thursday.

The safe contained $5,000 in cash.

Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

 

