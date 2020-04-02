Catalytic converters stolen in Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole catalytic converters from multiple vehicles at Senior Catering and the Orangeburg County Council on Aging.

The thefts at 2570 Saint Matthews Road were discovered Wednesday morning.

An employee of Senior Catering arrived at work around 4 a.m. and noticed a knife between two of the nine vans at the site.

She started the engines of each of the nine vans and six of them didn’t have their catalytic converters.

In addition, an employee at the Council on Aging discovered two knives and a jack underneath one of the vehicles.

A catalytic converter was also missing from a GMC Envoy.

The value of the stolen catalytic converters is $1,750.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.