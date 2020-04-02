You are the owner of this article.
Catalytic converters stolen in Orangeburg
Blue lights

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole catalytic converters from multiple vehicles at Senior Catering and the Orangeburg County Council on Aging.

The thefts at 2570 Saint Matthews Road were discovered Wednesday morning.

An employee of Senior Catering arrived at work around 4 a.m. and noticed a knife between two of the nine vans at the site.

She started the engines of each of the nine vans and six of them didn’t have their catalytic converters.

In addition, an employee at the Council on Aging discovered two knives and a jack underneath one of the vehicles.

A catalytic converter was also missing from a GMC Envoy.

The value of the stolen catalytic converters is $1,750.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

