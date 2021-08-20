Catalytic converters stolen in Orangeburg County

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
Catalytic converters were stolen from three vehicles at Proliance Auto Sales on North Road, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The owner says he has video of the theft, which occurred Wednesday morning.
Two unknown males entered the Orangeburg property around 4 a.m.
The males grabbed some items and then left the area, the owner reported.
Catalytic converters were stolen from a 2009 red Nissan Rogue, a 2015 blue Nissan Rogue and a 2005 silver Lexus RX.
The value of the stolen catalytic converters is $1,500.
In a similar incident, an Orangeburg man reported that someone stole both catalytic converters from his 2005 Toyota Sequoia parked at Orangeburg Homes, located at 1580 Five Chop Road.
He reported the theft on Thursday.
The catalytic converters are valued at $1,400.
Someone stole the catalytic converters off the same vehicle five years ago, too, he said.
In other reports:
Someone stole three bricks of copper and a box of loose copper wire from Prime Materials Recovery Inc., located at 1082 Crosscreek Drive, Orangeburg, on Wednesday.
The general manager said video cameras recorded the theft.
The value of the stolen copper is $2,500.
Someone burglarized Family Dollar, located at 2755 Old Edisto Drive, Orangeburg, around 12:30 a.m. Friday.
Deputies responded to an alarm call at the business and discovered the front door glass was broken.
“Various tobacco products were observed on the outside of the business that were spread along the front of the store to the right side,” the incident report states.
The store manager said he would conduct an inventory and let the sheriff’s office know the value of what was stolen.
Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
Someone stole a 2003 gray Dodge Ram 1500 truck parked at a Sunnyside Street location, according to an incident report.
The owner of the truck noted that his .380-caliber Hi Point handgun was inside of the truck when he reported the theft on Wednesday.
The value of the truck and gun is $5,180.
