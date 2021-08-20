Catalytic converters stolen in Orangeburg County

The general manager said video cameras recorded the theft.

The value of the stolen copper is $2,500.

Someone burglarized Family Dollar, located at 2755 Old Edisto Drive, Orangeburg, around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Deputies responded to an alarm call at the business and discovered the front door glass was broken.

“Various tobacco products were observed on the outside of the business that were spread along the front of the store to the right side,” the incident report states.

The store manager said he would conduct an inventory and let the sheriff’s office know the value of what was stolen.

Someone stole a 2003 gray Dodge Ram 1500 truck parked at a Sunnyside Street location, according to an incident report.

The owner of the truck noted that his .380-caliber Hi Point handgun was inside of the truck when he reported the theft on Wednesday.

The value of the truck and gun is $5,180.

