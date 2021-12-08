Catalytic converter stolen in Orangeburg

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole a catalytic converter from a 2018 Ford Escape on Tuesday.

The car was parked at the Fairfield Inn, located at 663 Citadel Road, in Orangeburg.

The value of the catalytic converter is $500.

In other reports:

• A 9 mm black Taurus G3 pistol was stolen from a Chrysler 300 parked on Faglier Circle in Orangeburg. The theft was reported on Tuesday.

The pistol is valued at $300.

• Someone stole a Dell laptop computer from a Race Track Road home in Elloree on Monday. The Orangeburg County School District had issued the laptop to a student.

The laptop is valued at $500.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

