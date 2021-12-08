 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Catalytic converter stolen in Orangeburg

OCSO illustration
LARRY HARDY/T&D FILES

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole a catalytic converter from a 2018 Ford Escape on Tuesday.

The car was parked at the Fairfield Inn, located at 663 Citadel Road, in Orangeburg.

The value of the catalytic converter is $500.

In other reports:

• A 9 mm black Taurus G3 pistol was stolen from a Chrysler 300 parked on Faglier Circle in Orangeburg. The theft was reported on Tuesday.

The pistol is valued at $300.

• Someone stole a Dell laptop computer from a Race Track Road home in Elloree on Monday. The Orangeburg County School District had issued the laptop to a student.

The laptop is valued at $500.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Scott Peterson resentenced to life in wife’s death

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News