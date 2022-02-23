 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Catalytic converter stolen in Orangeburg

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Someone stole a catalytic converter from a 2016 Dodge Ram truck on Tuesday.

The truck was parked at Saddle Creek Logistics, located at 214 Broughton Street.

The catalytic converter is valued at $700.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

