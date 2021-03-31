Catalytic converter stolen from Northside Baptist bus

Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
Someone cut the catalytic converter from the church bus belonging to Northside Baptist, located at 1250 Columbia Road, on Monday night.
There are surveillance cameras on the property.
The value of the catalytic converter is $500.
In a separate incident, someone stole a gold Bulova watch, a gold Michael Kors watch and $200 in loose change from a customer’s Honda Accord that was parked at Superior Honda.
The incident was reported on Tuesday after someone who works at the business, located at 282 John C. Calhoun Drive, reviewed surveillance video.
The items are valued at $1,200.
Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
Someone broke into a storage building on Park Street in Neeses and stole an orange Stihl trimmer, a yellow and black Poulan pole saw and a black battery charger.
The shed belongs to the Town of Neeses.
Mayor Kenneth Gleaton reported the theft on Monday.
The items are valued at $900.
In a separate incident, someone stole a 2006 gold Chevrolet Impala sedan from a B Street residence in Orangeburg.
The owner discovered the theft early Wednesday morning and reported it.
The Impala is valued at $1,500.
Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.