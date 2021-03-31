Catalytic converter stolen from Northside Baptist bus

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

Someone cut the catalytic converter from the church bus belonging to Northside Baptist, located at 1250 Columbia Road, on Monday night.

There are surveillance cameras on the property.

The value of the catalytic converter is $500.

In a separate incident, someone stole a gold Bulova watch, a gold Michael Kors watch and $200 in loose change from a customer’s Honda Accord that was parked at Superior Honda.

The incident was reported on Tuesday after someone who works at the business, located at 282 John C. Calhoun Drive, reviewed surveillance video.

The items are valued at $1,200.

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Someone broke into a storage building on Park Street in Neeses and stole an orange Stihl trimmer, a yellow and black Poulan pole saw and a black battery charger.

The shed belongs to the Town of Neeses.

Mayor Kenneth Gleaton reported the theft on Monday.