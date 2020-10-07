Catalytic converter stolen from church bus in Orangeburg

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Someone stole the catalytic converter and cut the transmission line of a bus owned by the Broughton Street Unity Fellowship Community Church.

A church employee tried to start the 2007 white Ford Ecoline bus Monday morning but could not do so.

A mechanic advised the employee that the bus had been tampered with. The bus had not been moved since March of this year so it was unclear when the line was cut and the part stolen.

The items were valued at $1,900.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg man says several items were stolen from his Bair Road residence.

Someone stole a diesel welder, a lawn mower, two 12-volt batteries and a small battery, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The man noticed the items were missing Tuesday afternoon.

He estimates the items are worth a total of $7,480.

In a separate incident, an Orangeburg man said his two vehicles were broken into and vandalized Monday night at his Merle Drive residence.