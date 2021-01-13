 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Catalytic converter damaged on vehicle in Orangeburg
0 comments
editor's pick

Catalytic converter damaged on vehicle in Orangeburg

{{featured_button_text}}
ODPS illustration

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

 COURTESY GOOGLE

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

An employee at Belk, located at 2390 Chestnut Street, reported someone damaged the catalytic converter on her vehicle while she was at work, according to a police incident report.

She discovered the problem when she got off work at 10 p.m. Tuesday. Her vehicle sounded loud when she started it.

On further inspection, she discovered someone attempted to cut the catalytic converter from her father’s GMC Sierra, which she’d driven there.

The woman said a co-worker sent her a text at 5:41 p.m. stating that a man was underneath the truck.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hillcrest crash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News