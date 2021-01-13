Catalytic converter damaged on vehicle in Orangeburg

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

An employee at Belk, located at 2390 Chestnut Street, reported someone damaged the catalytic converter on her vehicle while she was at work, according to a police incident report.

She discovered the problem when she got off work at 10 p.m. Tuesday. Her vehicle sounded loud when she started it.

On further inspection, she discovered someone attempted to cut the catalytic converter from her father’s GMC Sierra, which she’d driven there.

The woman said a co-worker sent her a text at 5:41 p.m. stating that a man was underneath the truck.

