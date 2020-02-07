Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
A Lewis Dutton Street resident is missing a portable safe which contained $4,000 in cash, a black revolver, a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol, an iPhone Max in its original box, two Michael Kors watches and assorted jewelry.
The burglary was discovered after a neighbor saw the resident’s dog loose on Thursday morning, according to a police incident report.
When the neighbor went to put the dog back on the leash, he noticed the resident’s rear door open.
It appeared someone forcefully opened the door, the report said. There were muddy footprints inside.
The value of the stolen items is $7,350.
In another burglary on Thursday, an Elliot Street boardinghouse resident called officers after discovering that someone stole his Microsoft Xbox, five Microsoft Xbox games and $575 in cash.
You have free articles remaining.
The value of the stolen items is $950.
Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
Investigators are looking into whether someone took a woman’s Supplemental Security Income check after claiming it was lost, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The Department of Social Services contacted the sheriff’s office Thursday about an 84-year-old woman suffering from dementia.
Someone allegedly gave the woman $100 from the check, but no accounting is available for the remaining $840, the report states.
In a separate incident, a Eutawville woman reported at 3:20 a.m. Thursday that someone took her 2017 gray Volkswagen Jetta without permission.
While deputies were speaking with the woman, a vehicle turned down Carribell Road, stopped, then turned around and headed down Addidas Street at a high rate of speed, an incident report states.
Deputies weren’t able to locate the vehicle after checking the area.
The missing vehicle is valued at $1,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.