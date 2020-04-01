Cars stolen in Orangeburg area

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A Swansea man’s car was stolen while he was shopping at an Orangeburg Walmart on Saturday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The theft occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the North Road business.

The man told deputies that he was inside the store for about 15 minutes.

He also noted that he may have left his 2005 mint green Cadillac SRX hatchback unlocked, according to the report.

In an unrelated report, someone stole an Orangeburg woman’s vehicle while she was visiting family members on Friday.

She left her Louise Drive home around 9 p.m. and when she returned at 11:42 p.m., her 2018 black Honda Civic was missing.

It’s valued at $17,000.

