Cars collide, trapping driver in Orangeburg

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

Two cars collided on Monday evening, leaving a person trapped in one car and the other car on fire.

The collision occurred at 7:12 p.m. on Columbia Road at the Chestnut Street intersection.

Fire crews arrived three minutes later.

An off-duty ODPS officer also arrived and used a chemical extinguisher to put out a fire in the engine compartment of a 2019 Toyota Camry.

The driver of a Buick Skylark remained trapped inside.

Firefighters used power spreaders and cutters to remove the driver.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the driver to the Regional Medical Center for treatment. The driver’s condition isn’t known.

In other reports:

• Someone stole the catalytic converter from a Ford F-150 truck owned by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. It was parked at the DHEC offices at 1550 Carolina Avenue.

A Samsung cellphone was found beside the truck.

The value of the catalytic converter and damage is $1,000. The theft was reported Monday.

• Someone stole a 2000 burgundy Chevrolet Impala from a Broughton Street yard. The theft was reported on Tuesday.

The Impala is valued at $2,500.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

