Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Someone broke into several vehicles in a Grove Park Drive parking area on Saturday.

Five people discovered that their vehicles were broken into when they finished working at a nearby restaurant just after 2 a.m.

The vehicle windows were shattered.

A woman reported that someone stole her wristlet containing bank cards, other personal documents and $50 cash from her blue Hyundai Elantra.

Another woman reported that someone broke into her 2007 black Mercedes GL-class SUV and stole a 14-karat gold 23-inch Cuban link chain bearing the letter “M.” The necklace is valued at $1,100.

A woman reported that someone stole her 9 mm Taurus handgun and Michael Kors pocketbook from her 2022 white Jeep Cherokee.

A fourth woman reported that her silver pocketbook containing $60 in cash was stolen from her 2018 blue Honda Accord.

And a fifth woman said that someone broke into her 2008 red Dodge Charger, but nothing was stolen.