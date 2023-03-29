One carjacking and one attempted carjacking were reported on Sunday, according to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident reports.

The first incident occurred just before 1 a.m. at an apartment complex on the 1700 block of Middleton Street.

A man reported that he drove into the parking lot and got out of his 2020 silver Nissan Versa. A gunman emerged from the corner of the apartments and yelled at him.

“Drop the keys! Drop the f - - - - - - keys!” the gunman said.

The gunman pointed the firearm at the man’s face, according to the report.

The man complied with the gunman’s demands and the gunman took off in the man’s car.

An officer spotted someone driving the man’s car from Park Street onto Middleton Street. The person driving the car pulled up to an apartment, then jumped out of the vehicle and ran into the woods.

An officer used a police dog to look for the person in the woods, but the search was unsuccessful.

The car reportedly contained a loaded Glock 19 in the glovebox and a Pioneer Arms AR-style rifle in the trunk when it was stolen.

The guns weren’t in the car when officers recovered it, according to the incident report.

Later on Sunday, a man reported two strangers attempted to carjack his black Chevrolet Camaro.

The incident took place at 11:21 a.m., according to the ODPS incident report.

The man reported that the strangers approached his car and attempted to open the passenger side door while he was stopped at the intersection of Chestnut and Magnolia streets.

They also hit on his glass, the report states.

The man sped away until he made it to Family Dollar, located at 1044 Chestnut Street.

Once there, the man ran inside the business, causing his pants to fall down.

Police officers reported to the store initially after the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance with a call about a naked man inside the store.

Officers reviewed public safety cameras, but didn’t see any footage recording the reported incident.

If anyone has information about these two incidents, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.

Tips may also be sent anonymously using the Tips411 app.