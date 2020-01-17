{{featured_button_text}}
A Ladson woman is facing multiple charges from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division after she allegedly stole and used bank cards belonging to a vulnerable adult in Santee.

SLED charged Cheryl Lashea Graham, 39, of 4502 Kindlewood Drive with neglect of a vulnerable adult, financial transaction card theft, financial transaction card fraud valued at more than $500 in less than a six-month period and financial transaction card fraud valued at less than $500 in less than a six-month period.

According to arrest warrants, the alleged incidents took place between Nov. 22, 2017 and Dec. 29, 2017.

Warrants state that Graham was a caregiver for the victim.

She was employed to provide the victim with meals, assist with medications and provide other care.

The victim was a vulnerable person “unable to provide for her own care due to the infirmities of aging and disease,” the warrants state.

Warrants allege that Graham made $5,535.45 in personal purchases using financial cards belonging to the victim and a family member of the victim.

If convicted of neglect of a vulnerable adult, Graham faces up to five years in prison.

