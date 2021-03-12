 Skip to main content
Car stolen in Orangeburg
Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

Someone stole a 2000 gold Nissan that was parked at a Sunnyside Street residence between March 7 and 11. The owner of the vehicle reported the theft on Thursday.

The value of the vehicle was reported at $8,000.

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A Kings Road man reported Thursday that someone stole the following items from his home: four DVD movies, a gallon of milk, a block of cheese, a DVD player and syrup.

The value of the stolen items is $348.88.

Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

 

