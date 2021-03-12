Car stolen in Orangeburg

Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
Someone stole a 2000 gold Nissan that was parked at a Sunnyside Street residence between March 7 and 11. The owner of the vehicle reported the theft on Thursday.
The value of the vehicle was reported at $8,000.
Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A Kings Road man reported Thursday that someone stole the following items from his home: four DVD movies, a gallon of milk, a block of cheese, a DVD player and syrup.
The value of the stolen items is $348.88.
