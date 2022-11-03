Car stolen in Charlotte found in Orangeburg area

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A car reported stolen out of Charlotte, N.C. turned up in a field off Corona Drive in the Orangeburg area on Tuesday, according to an incident report.

The white Chevrolet Malibu is valued at $5,000.

In unrelated reports:

• Someone shattered two windows of a storage shed on the campus of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, located at 514 Neeses Highway, Orangeburg, on Monday.

The estimated cost to replace the windows is $1,000.

• A 1999 Lincoln Town Car was reported stolen from an Old Number Six Highway home in Eutawville on Wednesday. It was later recovered. The car is valued at $12,000.

• Someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2019 Ford Transit 350HD parked at the Hindu Temple and Cultural Center. It’s located at 1035 Five Chop Road in the Orangeburg area.

The value of the catalytic converter is $400 and the estimated value to repair the damage caused to the Ford is $400.