Car stolen from Orangeburg gas station

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole a 2016 silver Chevrolet Impala that was parked at the Spinx gas station, located at 3615 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg, on Saturday night.

The driver of the Impala left it unlocked with the engine running when he went inside the store, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

When the driver returned, he noticed the Impala was gone.

Witnesses reported seeing a male jump inside of the car and drive toward Interstate 26.

The Impala was later recovered. It is valued at $9,000.

In other reports:

• A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2013 gray Hyundai Elantra parked overnight at the Orangeburg Preparatory Schools Upper Campus, located at 2651 North Road in Orangeburg. The theft was reported on Saturday.

The catalytic converter is valued at $1,500.

• Someone stole two Apple iPads that were left unattended in a classroom at Rivelon Elementary School on Friday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The school is located at 350 Thomas Eklund Court in Orangeburg.

The iPads are owned by the Orangeburg County School District.

The value of the iPads is $1,000.

• Two orange Husqvarna yard tools were stolen from a Gardensgate Road shed in Eutawville on Friday: a heavy duty roller tiller and a commercial blower.

The items are valued at $850.

• A Santee resident reported that someone stole a delivered package from the front of an Old State Road home on Saturday.

The contents of the package are valued at $600.

