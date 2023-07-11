Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A Boulevard Street woman reported she was robbed at gunpoint of her car after she got home from work early Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m.

She told officers that she saw three men, who were acquaintances, walking on the sidewalk near her house.

She had a “weird gut feeling,” the incident report states, and she thought about staying in her car until the men walked away.

She got out of the car in her driveway.

One of the men asked her if she had a lighter.

As she looked down to her purse to see if she had a lighter, the man “jacked her up by her shirt against her vehicle telling her to be quiet,” the report states.

She claims the man then pointed a pistol to her head and began asking, “Where is the money?” the report states.

She told the man that she didn’t have any cash, but only had bank cards.

The man continued to ask her about money but eventually gave up, the report states.

He allegedly told the woman not to get in his way.

At that point, he and the other two men got into the woman’s car and drove away.

The woman was not physically injured.

The value of the woman’s car is $5,000.

In unrelated reports:

Someone stole the catalytic converter off of a Honda Ridgeline parked at a Chestnut Street home on Monday. The value of the catalytic converter is $1,500.

A 2002 white Dodge Ram and 1997 black Kaufman three-car hauler were stolen from Carolina Rides Auto Auction, located at 608 Broughton St.

The theft was reported on Monday.

The value of the truck and hauler is $2,700.

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A 32-year-old St. Matthews man claimed his friend shot him with a shotgun in his foot early Monday morning at Roosevelt Gardens Apartments on Presidential Drive.

Deputies first learned about a shooting at the apartment complex when a concerned citizen called to report that a man had been shot in the foot there.

Deputies didn’t see anyone injured there but discovered several red shotgun shells.

A dispatcher then told them that the injured man was receiving treatment at MUSC Health-Orangeburg.

When deputies spoke with the injured man there, he reported that he and his friend were playing in the parking lot.

He told deputies it “got serious” and the two exchanged words with each other.

The friend then went to his vehicle and retrieved a black pump-action shotgun, the injured man said.

The friend allegedly shot once in the air, once into the ground and then shot a third time, hitting him in the left foot.

The injured man told deputies he wants to pursue charges against his friend.