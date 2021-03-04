Car shot in Springfield area

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A motorist reported that someone shot his vehicle around 2 a.m. Wednesday when he was parked in the vicinity of U.S. Highway 3 and Ashetillia Road in Springfield.
He told deputies that he noticed one of his headlights was out, so he pulled into the parking lot of the old Daddy’s Baby Lounge to try to manipulate the bulb into working properly.
The man saw a sedan approach him and someone inside of it opened fire, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
Three bullets damaged his windshield and rear glass.
In other reports:
• A 21-year-old man is accused of causing $30,000 in damage to a Eutawville home, according to the sheriff’s office.
Kristion Keary Keller is facing the felony charge of malicious injury to personal property valued over $10,000. He last lived on Wood Duck Lane in Eutawville.
On Nov. 20, a Wood Duck Lane homeowner reported that she allowed Keller and a female stay with her for a while.
She claimed she attempted to evict them and they wouldn’t leave. She left instead and let the couple remain in her home.
The homeowner saw on social media that they were living in Myrtle Beach so she went back to her Wood Duck Lane home and saw it was in severe disarray, an incident report said.
The front door was open and there was damage in every room, she said.
“There were holes in the walls, water on the floors, urine and human feces were spread on the floors, walls and ceilings of the residence,” the report states.
“The vanity and dresser drawers were in the shower and bathtub sitting in water. The kitchen appliances were all damaged in the kitchen area,” it continued.
She also reported that the wires to the air conditioning unit were torn from the wall and someone had placed food in the unit and wall area.
“The beds in the residence were soaked with different liquids,” the report states.
If Keller is convicted, he faces a court-imposed fine, up to 10 years in prison or both.
• The owner of Orangeburg Quick Mart, at 105 Joe S. Jeffords Highway, told deputies on Wednesday that it appeared someone stole 27 lottery tickets and took $200 from the cash register.
Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
An Orangeburg man is accused of threatening to use a knife to cut another man’s throat if the man didn’t blow dirt off of his porch.
Donell Preston, 49, of 406 Malibu Drive #707, is charged with first-degree assault and battery.
A maintenance employee was blowing leaves from around the Malibu Apartment units on Feb. 8, when Preston allegedly approached him with a fold-out knife and threatened to cut his throat if he didn’t blow the dirt from his porch.
The maintenance employee told officers that he went to Preston’s porch and completed the task.
He alleged Preston presented the knife until the task was finished.
If convicted, Preston faces up to 10 years in prison.
