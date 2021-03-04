Car shot in Springfield area

The homeowner saw on social media that they were living in Myrtle Beach so she went back to her Wood Duck Lane home and saw it was in severe disarray, an incident report said.

The front door was open and there was damage in every room, she said.

“There were holes in the walls, water on the floors, urine and human feces were spread on the floors, walls and ceilings of the residence,” the report states.

“The vanity and dresser drawers were in the shower and bathtub sitting in water. The kitchen appliances were all damaged in the kitchen area,” it continued.

She also reported that the wires to the air conditioning unit were torn from the wall and someone had placed food in the unit and wall area.

“The beds in the residence were soaked with different liquids,” the report states.

If Keller is convicted, he faces a court-imposed fine, up to 10 years in prison or both.

• The owner of Orangeburg Quick Mart, at 105 Joe S. Jeffords Highway, told deputies on Wednesday that it appeared someone stole 27 lottery tickets and took $200 from the cash register.

