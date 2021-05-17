Car shot in Orangeburg

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
Someone opened fire on an unoccupied 1999 Mercury Marquis on Alether Street around 1 p.m. Saturday, according to an incident report.
A witness told officers a blue Kia vehicle was involved in the shooting, the report states.
No one was injured.
The Marquis has damage from nine bullets on the passenger door and passenger-side front fender.
The damage is estimated at $3,000.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A Bowman man accidently shot himself in the hand as he was aiming for a snake, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
A woman reported she was transporting her boyfriend to the Regional Medical Center around 8:19 p.m. Friday from an Arista Drive residence because he was “losing a large amount of blood,” the report states.
Deputies spoke with the man at the hospital.
He told deputies that he was outside with his .38-caliber handgun trying to kill a snake, but he accidentally discharged the weapon into his hand, the report said.
The injury is not believed to be life threatening.
In other reports:
• Edward Williams Jr., 50, 2466 Old Cameron Road, Orangeburg, was taken into custody on Saturday for allegedly committing the crime of strong-arm robbery.
Williams allegedly dragged a man out of a vehicle, tossed him to the ground and choked him on March 6, according to an incident report.
He’s also accused of taking the man’s wallet and cellphone.
The man went home and went to sleep. When he woke up, he saw where someone placed his wallet on his porch.
On Saturday, Williams posted his $5,000 cash or surety bond set by Orangeburg County Magistrate Valerie Lawrence.
If convicted, Williams faces up to 15 years in prison.
• Someone stole a 2009 black Nissan Murano sedan from a Boneparte Road yard in Orangeburg. The theft was reported on Friday.
The vehicle has three silver-colored feather stickers on the right rear passenger window.
The Murano is valued at $4,000.
