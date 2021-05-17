Car shot in Orangeburg

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Someone opened fire on an unoccupied 1999 Mercury Marquis on Alether Street around 1 p.m. Saturday, according to an incident report.

A witness told officers a blue Kia vehicle was involved in the shooting, the report states.

No one was injured.

The Marquis has damage from nine bullets on the passenger door and passenger-side front fender.

The damage is estimated at $3,000.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A Bowman man accidently shot himself in the hand as he was aiming for a snake, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

A woman reported she was transporting her boyfriend to the Regional Medical Center around 8:19 p.m. Friday from an Arista Drive residence because he was “losing a large amount of blood,” the report states.

Deputies spoke with the man at the hospital.

He told deputies that he was outside with his .38-caliber handgun trying to kill a snake, but he accidentally discharged the weapon into his hand, the report said.