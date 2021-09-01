Car rolls backward, pinning driver in Orangeburg

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 46-year-old Little River man is receiving medical treatment after he became pinned under his car at an Orangeburg gas station on Tuesday morning, according to an ODPS incident report.

Officers and Orangeburg County EMS rescued the man after witnesses called for help from the Gaz-bah at 951 Chestnut Street.

Witnesses said the man had finished pumping gas when he realized he’d not placed his 2013 blue Toyota Avalon in the parking gear.

The car began to roll backwards and the man attempted to stop it by standing behind it, witnesses said.

Medics transported the man to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

In an unrelated report, the owner of L&S Cleaners and Coin, located at 2004 Columbia Road, reported a man was touching himself inappropriately at 9:30 a.m. Monday. The incident occurred in the coin-operated laundry portion of the business.

The man left before officers arrived.

The owner said the incident was captured on video.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office