Car rolls backward, pinning driver in Orangeburg

A 46-year-old Little River man is receiving medical treatment after he became pinned under his car at an Orangeburg gas station on Tuesday morning, according to an ODPS incident report.
Officers and Orangeburg County EMS rescued the man after witnesses called for help from the Gaz-bah at 951 Chestnut Street.
Witnesses said the man had finished pumping gas when he realized he’d not placed his 2013 blue Toyota Avalon in the parking gear.
The car began to roll backwards and the man attempted to stop it by standing behind it, witnesses said.
Medics transported the man to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.
In an unrelated report, the owner of L&S Cleaners and Coin, located at 2004 Columbia Road, reported a man was touching himself inappropriately at 9:30 a.m. Monday. The incident occurred in the coin-operated laundry portion of the business.
The man left before officers arrived.
The owner said the incident was captured on video.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Someone stole two guns and 10 pairs of shoes from an unlocked vehicle on Woodbine Drive in Orangeburg on Tuesday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The vehicle owner reported that someone stole a 9 mm Glock 19 Gen 5, a 12-caliber RTA Imports shotgun and 10 pairs of Jordan and Nike sneakers.
The value of the stolen items is $4,000.
In unrelated reports:
• Someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2006 Honda CRV parked in a Shillings Bridge Road yard in Orangeburg.
The owner reported the theft on Tuesday.
The catalytic converter is valued at $500.
• Someone stole the catalytic converters from a 2010 blue Chevrolet Equinox and a 2016 blue Chevrolet Equinox parked at a Sheppard Lane residence. The thefts were reported Tuesday morning.
The catalytic converters are valued at $1,000.
• Someone stole a 2006, champagne-colored Ford F-150 from a Vance Road residence in Bowman on Tuesday.
The truck owner left it unlocked with the keys under the driver’s seat, according to an incident report.
The truck is valued at $10,000.
