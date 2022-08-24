Car crash follows police chase; Orangeburg Department of Public Safety report: driver flees, leaving gun, tequila

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A woman was taken to the hospital on Tuesday night after a Cadillac crashed into her vehicle during a police chase, according to an ODPS incident report.

The chase began at about 9 p.m. when an officer became suspicious of the Cadillac Deville, which was in a motel parking lot on the 800 block of John C. Calhoun Drive.

According to an officer, the Cadillac drove slowly out of the parking lot and past the officer before accelerating down John C. Calhoun Drive.

“The front of the vehicle rose up and the rear of the vehicle shifted downward,” the officer wrote.

The pursuit continued onto Old Edisto Drive. Meanwhile, the woman was making a left turn onto the road.

The Cadillac struck the woman’s Toyota sedan.

The woman was trapped in her car while the driver of the Cadillac ran from the scene.

Officers and firefighters were able to free the woman so Orangeburg County EMS could transport her to the hospital.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit brought a dog to the scene to try to find the driver of the Cadillac, but they weren’t successful.

Officers allegedly found the following items on the driver’s side of the Cadillac: a 9 mm Glock 43X, three Glock magazines, a pink rock-like substance in a small plastic bag, 24.3 grams of a white powdery substance in a small plastic bag, six rounds of 9 mm ammunition, an iPhone and a partially full 750mL bottle of Jose Cuervo Especial blue agave liquor.

A portion of the report was redacted.

In other reports:

• A group of women with bats and sticks were waiting to jump a high school student when she got off the bus on Whaley Street on Monday afternoon, according to the teen’s mother.

The woman claims her daughter and a female middle-school student had a confrontation over the summer that has since escalated, an incident report states.

“Those adults allegedly are friends with the other juvenile’s mother and were going to fight on behalf of that girl,” the report states.

No arrests were made.

Officers recovered nine shell casings in a parking lot at the corner of Whaley Street and Aleather Street.

A witness reported seeing a man in burgundy car with a revolver.

• A 26-year-old Orangeburg man is facing one count of hit-and-run resulting in property damage.

The incident occurred on Aug. 2 at the Orangeburg County Library, located at 1645 Russell Street. The man was taken into custody on Thursday.

A warrant accuses the driver of a gold Lexus of backing into a woman’s vehicle, causing minor damage.

The driver claims he didn’t know he backed into the woman’s vehicle.

The on-duty Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputy at the library reviewed the video surveillance footage and told the officer that the driver left the library after checking out a book on how to drive.

• Someone stole power tools from a home on Highland Street. The theft was reported on Monday.

The value of the tools is $3,850.

• Someone stole catalytic converters from two vans belonging to Thompson Funeral Home, located at 1012 Whitman Street. The theft was discovered on Monday.

Officers found a blade between the two vans and collected it as evidence.

The value of the catalytic converters is $600.