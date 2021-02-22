Cameron woman shot to death in Santee, toddler injured

A 43-year-old Cameron woman succumbed to injuries she sustained in an early morning shooting on Saturday in Santee.

Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said Monday that Shirley Isaac, of Oakview Road, died of injuries suffered in the shooting.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

A 3-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to his arm, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

His condition was not immediately available.

The shooting occurred just before 5 a.m. in the 500 block of Resort Street.

When deputies arrived, they found Isaac on her back on the living room floor, unconscious and bleeding from her neck, the report states.

Deputies then discovered the injured 3-year-old in a back room. He was wrapped in a blanket.

“Everyone was in severe shock and minimum information was provided due to the nature of the incident,” the report states.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the woman and the toddler to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.